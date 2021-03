Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 21:59 Hits: 2

The outer fencing surrounding the Capitol that's been up since the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to be removed over the weekend, the acting House sergeant-at-arms said Friday.The new timeline is a few days earlier than originally expected. Acting...

