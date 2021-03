Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 20:20 Hits: 0

Supporters of an effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have turned in the last of the more than 2.1 million signatures they collected over the past year, almost certainly setting up what will be the most expen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543955-whats-next-in-the-california-recall