Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:29 Hits: 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) insisted Thursday that Republicans were not trying to reverse former President Trump's election defeat in challenging the results of November's presidential contest in a tes...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543895-mccarthy-in-combative-exchange-with-cnns-raju-on-election