Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 20:14 Hits: 2

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) fought back tears on Thursday while issuing a scathing rebuke to Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) over comments he made during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on discrimination and violence against Asian Americans amid the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543915-meng-issues-scathing-emotional-rebuke-to-chip-roy-in-hearing-on-violence