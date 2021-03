Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 00:59 Hits: 4

The House on Thursday rejected a Republican effort to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the Intelligence Committee over his past ties to a suspected Chinese spy.Lawmakers voted mostly along party lines 218-200, with three Republicans voting...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543972-house-rejects-gop-resolution-to-boot-swalwell-from-intel-panel