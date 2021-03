Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:12 Hits: 1

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) took aim at former President Trump in a recent interview for his use of terms like “Chinese virus” and “Kung flu” when referring to the coronavirus, saying his charged rhetoric helped contribute to a spike in anti-Asian...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543812-congresswoman-meng-blames-trump-for-anti-asian-violence