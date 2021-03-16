Voting rights and wrongs: Democracy legislation and the filibuster in the Senate

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

The For the People Act of 2021, or H.R. 1, passed the House of Representatives on March 3, 2021. It is before the Senate as S. 1. The bill covers some of the most foundational aspects of American democracy: voting rights, campaign finance, and ethics rules. S. 1 has remained in the news daily because it would counter many of the 253 proposed and rapidly moving state bills in 43 jurisdictions to tighten restrictions on voting.

In addition, Senate filibuster rules, which currently require 60 votes to pass most legislation, appear to pose an obstacle to the bill’s passage. Some have suggested that consideration of S. 1 may provide an occasion for relaxing those restrictions in whole or in part.

On March 24, Governance Studies at Brookings will host U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and experts on democracy and the filibuster as part of a two-panel webinar to discuss S. 1, how it relates to the wave of state legislation around the country, and its likely encounter with the filibuster. Panelists will dive into the bill’s provisions, discuss how it would affect voting-related state legislation, and analyze the various proposals for reconsidering the filibuster.

