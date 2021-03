Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in an interview early Wednesday criticized the GOP for its response to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During an appearance on MSNBC's “Morning Joe,” Pelosi pointed to outstanding...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543570-pelosi-criticizes-gop-for-unfair-response-to-capitol-riot