Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 00:52 Hits: 3

Former President Trump on Tuesday blamed his successor for the burgeoning crisis at the southern border, saying previous progress has been "eroded" under President Biden.In an interview with Fox News Channel's Mari...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543547-trump-blames-biden-for-border-crisis