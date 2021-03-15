The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photo of the day: Pub prep

Photo of the day: Pub prep(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sean Ryan, right, and Doug Farkas work in the keg room of Boundary Stone in Washington’s Bloomingdale neighborhood on Monday while preparing the pub for a mid-April reopening. The establishment has been closed since November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The D.C. Department of Health announced Monday that restaurant workers are now eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The post Photo of the day: Pub prep appeared first on Roll Call.

