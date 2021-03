Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 21:46 Hits: 6

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the upper chamber, torched the legislative filibuster on Monday, arguing that it is undermining democracy."The filibuster is still making a moc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543298-no-2-senate-democrat-torches-filibuster