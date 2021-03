Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

Two dozen House Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to phase out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) contracts with state, local and county jails and prisons.Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn...

