Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 17:52 Hits: 13

The Biden administration on Monday indicated it would welcome former President Trump getting more involved in vaccine outreach efforts, but signaled it would spend its time investing in local doctors and community leaders...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543252-white-house-would-welcome-trump-urging-supporters-to-get-vaccinated