Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 19:05 Hits: 0

Democratic lawmakers called for action on police and criminal justice reform on the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.Lawmakers highlighted the March 13, 2020, police killing of Taylor in Louisville, Ky., while she lay in bed with her...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543074-lawmakers-call-for-action-on-first-anniversary-of-breonna-taylors-death