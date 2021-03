Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 00:21 Hits: 0

President Biden said on Sunday that the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was underway and that the the public should wait for the outcome.Reporters asked Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/543167-biden-cuomo-investigation-is-underway-and-we-should-see-what-it