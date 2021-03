Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 02:32 Hits: 8

The effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has gathered over 2 million signatures - a number of signatures, if validated, that could force a measure on a ballot. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543097-effort-to-recall-newsom-gathers-over-2m-signatures-enough-for-probable