‘Heaven forbid’ Congress accomplish something — Congressional Hits and Misses

Sen. Mike Lee said a Democratic bill may as well have been “written in hell by the devil himself,” while Rep. Tim Ryan cried to the heavens that Congress pass a COVID-19 relief package.
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar considered the moniker “Klobuchair,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski showed off a totem pole in the Senate Indian Affairs Committee room and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer enjoyed the warm weather and got a head start on the summer.
