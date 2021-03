Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 22:51 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday blasted President Biden's warning that the U.S. could need to reinstate certain coronavirus restrictions if the p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543012-desantis-calls-biden-remarks-warning-of-possibly-returning-to-covid-19