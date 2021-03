Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 01:39 Hits: 9

Brooklyn, N.Y., debuted a new statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, days before she would have turned 88."RBG was clearly a symbol of what's great about this country and how, when...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543037-brooklyn-unveils-statue-of-late-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-days-before