Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 21:46 Hits: 2

A group of bipartisan House lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation intended to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks after an unsuccessful hack of a Florida water treatment facility. The Department of Homeland...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/542828-lawmakers-roll-out-bill-to-protect-critical-infrastructure-after-florida