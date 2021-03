Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

The governor of Guam offered to send Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a history book after the conservative firebrand incorrectly referred to the U.S. territory as a foreign land during a speech railing against federal financial aid going to...

