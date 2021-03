Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:53 Hits: 0

The House on Thursday approved two pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening background checks on firearm sales and transfers, a leading priority for Democratic lawmakers.The Bipartisan Background Checks Act - s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542704-house-approves-bill-tightening-background-checks-on-guns