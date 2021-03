Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:48 Hits: 4

President Biden on Thursday will sign his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan, into law.The law was initially scheduled to be signed on Friday. The change in schedule comes ahead of B...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/542762-watch-live-biden-signs-the-american-rescue-plan