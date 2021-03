Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:31 Hits: 2

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) cast her final vote in the House in favor of the sweeping coronavirus aid package via proxy before officially stepping down from her seat on Wednesday. Her official resignation came shortly after the Senate voted to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542621-fudge-resigns-to-go-to-hud-after-voting-for-covid-19-relief