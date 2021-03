Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 22:11 Hits: 2

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Tuesday expressed support for Kristen Clarke, President Biden’s pick to be the Justice Department’s next assistant attorney general for civil rights.“Kristen Clarke is abundantly qualified, talented and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542408-black-caucus-backs-bidens-pick-to-head-doj-civil-rights-division