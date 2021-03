Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 19:08 Hits: 1

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to a Biden administration request to dismiss an upcoming case challenging the Trump's administration's "public charge" rule, which limited access to green cards for those deemed likely...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/542366-supreme-court-agrees-to-dismiss-challenge-to-trump-public-charge-rule