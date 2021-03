Articles

Published on Monday, 08 March 2021

A group of bipartisan lawmakers reintroduced the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) on Monday evening, which is slated to come to the floor next week. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Rep....

