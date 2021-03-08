Photo of the day: International Women’s Day

Articles

Monday, 08 March 2021

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Urijah, 3, attends an International Women’s Day event where she played with a life-size version of the game Candyland.

The women’s day rally was held Monday to call on Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act, which would to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

