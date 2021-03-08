The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photo of the day: International Women’s Day

Photo of the day: International Women’s Day (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Urijah, 3, attends an International Women’s Day event where she played with a life-size version of the game Candyland.

The women’s day rally was held Monday to call on Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act, which would to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

