Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 14:59 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a bid by former President Trump to nullify his electoral loss in Wisconsin, rejecting the former president's final pending appeal over the results of the 2020 election....

