Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 15:29 Hits: 1

Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor and recognized by the Catholic Church for his actions in battle and in the POW camp where he died.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/3-pFgUo1618/