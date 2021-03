Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 01:08 Hits: 8

The State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said the deal includes a “negotiated increase” in Seoul’s share of the cost, but it provided no details.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/KcLxLwqYXjY/