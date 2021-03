Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 00:03 Hits: 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in an interview that aired Sunday that he thinks former President Trump can make the GOP "bigger" and "stronger," or he "could destroy it."Graham, who has been c...

