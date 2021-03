Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 23:46 Hits: 2

Georgia voting rights advocates are worried Republicans are clawing back hard-won progress made in the state after it saw record turnout among voters in November's general election and the Senate runoffs earlier thi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/541810-advocates-warn-restrictive-voting-bills-could-end-Georgias-record-turnout