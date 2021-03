Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 17:00 Hits: 2

Many voters recognize that DeSantis dealt with the virus in a pragmatic way and saved the livelihoods of Florida businesses.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/541589-it-will-be-vice-or-president-harris-against-gov-desantis-in-2024-bet-on