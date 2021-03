Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 17:37 Hits: 6

Former President Trump is pressing Republican Party organs to stop using his name and likeness for fundraising and merchandise sales.Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill that lawyers for Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/541950-trump-presses-republicans-to-stop-using-name-and-likeness-for-fundraising