Photos of the week ending March 5, 2021

An Architect of the Capitol employee repairs a window on the Senate side of the Capitol on Monday. The window was damaged during the Jan. 6 mob attack. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

March has come in Washington, and the repairs from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are still ongoing as the National Guard presence remains.

As of this posting Friday, the Senate is in for a long night working on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The legislation is expected to pass as it only requires a simple majority vote under the reconciliation process, with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break any 50-50 ties.

Here’s the week, so far, in photos as captured by our photojournalists:

A staffer signals a thumbs-down Monday at a Senate Judiciary business meeting after Missouri’s Josh Hawley voted against advancing Merrick Garland’s attorney general nomination to the floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) A staffer signals a thumbs-down Monday at a Senate Judiciary business meeting after Missouri’s Josh Hawley voted against advancing Merrick Garland’s attorney general nomination to the floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard troops conduct a security briefing on Independence Avenue in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard troops conduct a security briefing on Independence Avenue in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Michigan National Guard troops conduct a promotion ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Michigan National Guard troops conduct a promotion ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse attends a Senate Finance markup on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse attends a Senate Finance markup on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Rep. Al Green sits on House steps Thursday as members of the National Guard walk by. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Texas Rep. Al Green sits on House steps Thursday as members of the National Guard walk by. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former House Appropriations aide Shalanda D. Young arrives at the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday for her confirmation hearing to be OMB deputy director. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Former House Appropriations aide Shalanda D. Young arrives at the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday for her confirmation hearing to be OMB deputy director. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez runs up the House steps Wednesday on her way to a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez runs up the House steps Wednesday on her way to a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A National Guard member sits on the ground in the Senate dining area in the Dirksen Building on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) A National Guard member sits on the ground in the Senate dining area in the Dirksen Building on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild walks her dog, Zoey, down the House steps Wednesday after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild walks her dog, Zoey, down the House steps Wednesday after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders puts a tie on Thursday as he talks with Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell before the start of a Senate Energy and Natural Resources business meeting to vote on sending Rep. Deb Haaland’s Interior secretary nomination to the floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders puts a tie on Thursday as he talks with Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell before the start of a Senate Energy and Natural Resources business meeting to vote on sending Rep. Deb Haaland’s Interior secretary nomination to the floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch attends a Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing Wednesday for Wendy Sherman to be the deputy secretary of State and for Brian McKeon to be deputy secretary of State for management and resources. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Idaho Sen. Jim Risch attends a Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing Wednesday for Wendy Sherman to be the deputy secretary of State and for Brian McKeon to be deputy secretary of State for management and resources. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

