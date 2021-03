Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 20:43 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats’ move to limit the eligibility for the latest round of stimulus checks to people making $80,000 or less is frustrating progressives, who say it makes little sense for President Biden to distribute payments to fewer people than what...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541687-progressives-wont-oppose-bill-over-limits-on-stimulus-checks