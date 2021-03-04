A window into the life and work of Stacey E. Plaskett

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021

When Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett took center stage last month as a House manager in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, America took note. A star was born.

In the latest episode of Equal Time, Mary C. Curtis talks with Plaskett about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, her work on the House Ways and Means Committee, inequities in infrastructure and education, and even hip-hop.

Show Notes:

