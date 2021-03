Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 00:06 Hits: 5

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as the White House doctor for 14 years under former presidents Trump and Obama, said allegations of abusing subordinates and drinking on the job are “complete garbage.”“I worked for three administrations...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541737-former-white-house-doctor-says-allegations-against-him-are-complete-garbage