Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 23:11 Hits: 0

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said former President Trump should tell his supporters to stay away from Congress Thursday as intelligence indicates a right-wing militia could be planning an attack on the Capitol.“I think President Trump has a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541514-mccaul-says-trump-has-responsibility-to-tell-potential-capitol-attackers-to