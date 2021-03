Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:40 Hits: 0

About 50 of the 26,000 National Guard troops deployed to the U.S. Capitol have been treated for gastrointestinal complaints since the start of their mission two months ago.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/3tlrs6gjMgU/