(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania walks with her dog, Zoey, down the House steps after a vote in Washington.

Zoey, a creature of Capitol Hill, was also spotted in attendance at the HR1 press conference on Wednesday. She can be reached on Twitter @ZoeyCongressDog.

