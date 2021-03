Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021

The House late Wednesday night gave the green light to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in a 220-212 vote.The vote was initially scheduled to happen Thursday but was moved up due to a potential threat to the Capitol related to the QAnon...

