If you want partisanship, you’ve got it

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Look no further than Congress to hear gripes about gridlock and the lack of bipartisanship. But based on whom the voters are sending to Washington, it’s not a big shock: Barely a statistically significant number of members of Congress represent House districts or Senate seats that voted for someone in the other political party for president.

CQ Roll Call Elections Analyst and Inside Elections Publisher Nathan Gonzales and Political Theater host Jason Dick discuss a trend that is pushing partisanship and punishing problem solvers.

