Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 05:58 Hits: 4

Senators are eager Wednesday to grill the officials from the Pentagon, the National Guard, and the Justice and Homeland Security departments about their preparations ahead of the electoral count on...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/phab4OnuW6c/