Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:51 Hits: 4

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray about the methods federal law enforcement officials have been using to track people who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol."Are you sa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541234-hawley-presses-wray-on-use-of-geolocation-data-to-track-capitol-rioters