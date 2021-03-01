The needs of women veterans

Articles

Published on Monday, 01 March 2021

Women are the fastest growing cohort of the U.S. armed forces, and it is essential that the military and veteran community take action to meet the evolving needs of this important group.

On March 12, Wounded Warrior Project will join Foreign Policy at Brookings to share data and insights gathered through engagements with nearly 5,000 women warriors, as part of their Women Warrior Initiative. Representative Julia Brownley, chairwoman of the United States Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, will join Brookings Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon in a conversation on issues facing women veterans in the 117th Congress. Then, subject matter experts will discuss the unique needs facing women veterans regarding military to civilian transitions, access to care, mental health resources, military sexual trauma, and financial wellness.

Viewers can submit questions for panelists by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter using #WomenVeterans.

