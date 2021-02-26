Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

This week was filled with confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, oversight of the Capitol Police and the push to pass a COVID-19 relief bill with a hike in the minimum wage attached.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5982531 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5982531" ); playerInstance_5982531.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/XUtKm8eI", }) var playerInstance_5982531 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5982531" ); playerInstance_5982531.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/XUtKm8eI", })

Merrick Garland, center, nominee to be attorney general, speaks with Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., as Garland arrives for his confirmation hearing on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives with fresh shirts in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., nominee to be secretary of the Interior, arrives Tuesday for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., is seen arriving in the background. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund arrives Tuesday to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Rules and Senate Administration Committee joint hearing to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., waits to do a TV news interview in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Members of Congress participate in a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol on Tuesday for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)William Burns, right, nominee for CIA director, talks with Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., after his confirmation hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., leaves the Senate Republican lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Activists with Our Revolution hold $15 minimum wage signs outside of the Capitol complex on Thursday to call on Congress to pass the federal minimum wage hike proposed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From right, Reps. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Bob Good, R-Va., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., participate in a news conference Thursday with members of the House Freedom Caucus outside the Capitol to oppose the Equality Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/26/photos-of-the-week-ending-feb-26-2021/