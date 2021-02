Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 00:42 Hits: 4

The House is set for an early Saturday morning vote on the sprawling House Democratic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.The measure was being considered Friday evening in a marathon Rules Committee meeting before going to the floor. That sets up...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540773-house-set-to-vote-on-covid-19-relief