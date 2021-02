Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 23:47 Hits: 4

Former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta got entangled in a confrontation with a reporter for The Federalist at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday over his network's coverage of New York Gov...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/540781-conservative-reporter-confronts-cnns-jim-acosta-at-cpac